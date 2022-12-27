Santa Rosa man arrested in Rohnert Park on suspicion of trafficking woman, child

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of trafficking a woman and child who were found with him in a Rohnert Park hotel.

Santwun Williams, 45, was booked into the Sonoma County jail on multiple felonies, including human trafficking of a minor, pimping, child endangerment, possession of an unregistered assault weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His bail was set at $300,000.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officers investigating human trafficking responded to a hotel Thursday near Redwood Drive and Martin Avenue, Deputy Chief Kevin Kilgore said Tuesday. Officers contacted Williams there and found a woman and a girl who they believe were being exploited by him, the department said in a news release.

Kilgore said because the investigation is ongoing, further information would not be released at this time.

Officials both survivors were provided with advocate services and the juvenile survivor was returned to her parents.

Officers served a search warrant Friday on Williams’ residence in Santa Rosa where they found additional evidence of human trafficking and unregistered firearms, known as “ghost guns.”

Rohnert Park officers have reason to believe there are additional human trafficking victims associated with Williams, according to a news release.

The average age for a victim to be forced into the sex industry in Sonoma County is between 12 and 14 years old, according to the department, and victims are usually targeted based on their vulnerability.

Police urged anyone with information regarding this case or additional victims to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at 707-584-2600 and refer to Case No. 22-5145.

