Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of possessing ‘ghost guns,’ silencers and other deadly weapons

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of 14 counts of firearms, narcotics and weapon charges, including possessing three semi-automatic “ghost guns,” silencers and methamphetamine, according to police.

Nicholas Hayes, 36, was booked in the Sonoma County Jail Tuesday night, according to a Santa Rosa Police Department news release.

Suspecting he was a firearms trafficker importing illegal gun parts from other countries, detectives obtained a warrant to search his house near Grace Drive and Bryden Lane. A felon, Hayes is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the release.

Detectives found firearm suppressors, ammunition, two assault weapons with no serial numbers, three semi-automatic “ghost guns” (unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home) and 21 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Hayes also had a concealed dagger and expandable baton on him, said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin.

From January through May this year, Santa Rosa police seized 37 ghost guns. Last year by this time, they had seized 11, said Sgt. Mahurin.

“The Santa Rosa Police Department is committed to reducing violent crime by investigating individuals engaged in the illicit manufacture and/or sales of privately made firearms,” police said in the release.

