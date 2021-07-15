Santa Rosa man arrested on drug and gun charges after search

A Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of drug and weapons charges after a probation search by Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives on Wednesday.

Terry Rideout Jr., 50, a convicted felon, was arrested at a home near Commercial Court in Santa Rosa where detectives found 3 ounces of methamphetamine, $2,000 in cash and a scale and packaging, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post. Authorities said they also found a loaded gun in a vehicle in which he was connected.

Rideout Jr. had been arrested seven times since December 2018 for narcotic sales and had three felony warrants from prior narcotic sales cases, authorities said.

He was booked in Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and for his other warrants.

