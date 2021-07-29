Santa Rosa man arrested on drug and gun charges

A Santa Rosa man was arrested on drug and gun charges Wednesday after authorities served a search warrant at a home on Apache Street.

During the search, narcotics investigators found Larry Davis, 57, in possession of two and a half pounds of methamphetamine, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The methamphetamine was packaged for sale, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Juan Valencia, and Davis was arrested for charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, maintaining a residence to sell narcotics and other charges.

In addition to the meth, sheriff’s detectives found a loaded firearm and additional ammunition. Davis is a convicted felon who is prohibited from owning a gun, and this is his third arrest for drug dealing charges in the last ten months, according to Valencia.

Davis remains in the Sonoma County jail after a judge set his bail at $510,000. The high bail was set at the request of sheriff’s detectives, according to Valencia. Davis had been out on bail from the previous drug arrests at the time of the search.

He is scheduled for a court hearing Friday, according to the jail’s online inmate database.

