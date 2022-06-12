Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of arson
Cal Fire officials arrested a Santa Rosa man Saturday on suspicion of setting a fire at a Chevron gas station in Napa County.
Darian Martin Preciado, 22, was is facing one count of felony arson to an inhabitable structure and booked into the Napa County Jail, according to a news release Saturday evening.
The fire occurred Wednesday at the station near the 100 block of Howell Mountain Road in Angwin, an area between St. Helena and Pope Valley. Cal Fire firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, keeping it contained to the structure involved.
Following an investigation, Preciado was identified as a suspect.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.
Kathleen Coates
Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat
As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways. I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.
