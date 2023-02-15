A Santa Rosa man was arrested Tuesday night after police found a person with a bloodied face in his backseat, authorities said Wednesday.

Nahom Tewolde, 29, was arrested on suspicion of several violent crimes, including carjacking, robbery and assault, police said.

Officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department were dispatched just before midnight to the area of North Street and College Avenue after calls were received about a possible drunk driver.

The first responding officer located a Ford pickup truck stopped at an intersection that had a green traffic light.

Patrol Sgt. Hector De Leon said Wednesday the officer was about to conduct a traffic stop when he saw someone in the vehicle’s backseat frantically waving at the officers.

The adult victim, who will not be identified due to the nature of the crime, had blood on his face but no other reported injuries, police said.

Tewolde met the victim to get a ride earlier that evening on Santa Rosa Avenue. The victim told police that Tewolde was acting strangely and had hit him in the face, police said.

The victim said Tewolde then pulled out a folding knife and forced the victim out of the car and into the backseat. Tewolde then got into the driver’s seat and drove around Santa Rosa against the victim’s will.

De Leon said the victim knew Tewolde but was unsure of their relationship.

Police searched the truck and found a bag with Tewolde’s ID, along with several prescription medications, which a news release Wednesday said appeared to be intended for sale.

Tewolde was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of carjacking, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, committing a felony while on bail and possession of narcotics for sale.

De Leon said he didn’t know the detail’s of Tewolde’s previous crime, for which he was on bail, or what the motive was in this incident.

Tewolde’s bail was set at $500,000.

