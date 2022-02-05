Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of carrying loaded firearm

A Santa Rosa man was arrested early Saturday after he was found carrying a loaded firearm during a traffic stop related to an equipment violation.

Ozzy Smith, 20, was a passenger in the stopped vehicle, which was pulled over for an unspecified equipment violation at about 1 a.m. on Petaluma Hill Road and Santa Ana Drive in southeast Santa Rosa, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a news release.

The officer who pulled over the vehicle was “immediately met with a strong odor of freshly burnt marijuana,” police said. During their investigation, the officer developed enough probable cause to search Smith, who police said was carrying a satchel that had a loaded firearm inside.

Police also found a “small amount of marijuana” and an open bottle of alcohol next to where Smith had been sitting, the news release said.

The news release did not specify where Smith was sitting when the officer stopped the car, or how many other people were inside. The Santa Rosa Police Department was not immediately available to answer questions about the vehicle stop Saturday morning.

Smith was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of a concealed and loaded firearm inside a vehicle, as well as possession of a loaded and unregistered gun, police said.

Smith was not listed in the jail’s inmate logs Saturday morning.

