A Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI hit-and-run, which involved four vehicles and hospitalized two people Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department were dispatched at 7:08 p.m., said Sgt. Travis Dunn, after several 911 calls reported a collision at the intersection of Stony Point Road and West College Avenue in Santa Rosa.

Two people were injured in the crash: a seven-week pregnant woman, who complained of back pain and a headache, and a man, who said he had pain across the left side of his body, Dunn said. Both were taken to an area hospital.

Officers learned a gray Honda van was traveling northbound on Stony Point Road toward West College Avenue when it struck three vehicles that were stopped in traffic.

Witnesses pointed officers in the direction of the van’s driver, who they said fled from the crash on foot, Dunn said.

Police found Luis Perez Perez, 24, of Santa Rosa, who matched the witnesses’ description and exhibited signs of intoxication, according to the department in a news release.

Perez was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of a DUI, driving with a blood alcohol content over 0.08% and a hit-and-run causing injuries, according to the release.

