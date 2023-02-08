Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of DUI, possession of stolen handgun

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence and possessing a stolen handgun, according to police.

Santa Rosa police officers were dispatched about 2 a.m. to a report of a solo vehicle crash with a “non-responsive” driver near Fulton Road and West 3rd Street, according to a press department news release.

Officers made contact with the driver, Rudy Dominguez, 34, at the scene and observed signs that he might have been intoxicated, officials said. They also saw a handgun on the floor of the vehicle he was driving.

Police conducted a sobriety test on Dominguez and determined he was under the influence of alcohol, according ot the release. Officers also seized the gun, checked the registration and saw the firearm was reported stolen to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, according to the release.

Dominguez was arrested and booked about 4:30 a.m. into the Sonoma County jail. His bail was set at $10,000.

