Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of homicide

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of fatally shooting a man found in a Santa Rosa parking lot by a passing security guard last month.

Kirk Williams, 43, was already in custody at the Sonoma County Jail Thursday when Santa Rosa Police detectives arrested him in the homicide case, first investigated by the department just after midnight on Sept. 18.

A security guard reported finding a man who was unconscious and not breathing behind the Memorial Hospice on College Avenue. The man, identified by police as Jamani Campbell, 29, had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Campbell had been homeless.

Santa Rosa detectives had previously arrested and booked Williams in jail for outstanding arrest warrants and on suspicion of domestic violence-related charges on Oct. 1, the day they served a search warrant at his Beaver Street home near College Avenue, about a half-mile east of Memorial Hospice, authorities said.

By that point, detectives had already identified Williams as a person of interest in Campbell’s shooting “through leads and witness statements,” said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin, who declined to elaborate.

The two men knew each other, Mahurin said, though he did not elaborate on their relationship.

After detectives located unspecified evidence related to the homicide at Williams’ home, they continued to interview witnesses and gather physical evidence until they established probable cause to support their theory that Williams killed Campbell, police said.

Williams was being held without bail Thursday afternoon and had a court date scheduled for Tuesday, the Sonoma County Jail inmate log showed.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are looking to speak to anyone who may have additional information about the shooting. Witnesses can call the Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590.

