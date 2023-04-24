Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of ID theft

Authorities arrested a Santa Rosa man earlier this month after finding multiple tools and items related to identity theft in his vehicle, according to officials.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office was contacted 3:30 p.m. April 16 by a resident who saw a man “passed out“ in a vehicle in the 4300 block of Stony Point Road, according to a news release from the agency.

When a deputy approached the man, later identified as Benjamin Brass, 26, he did not have an ID and seemed to be under the influence of drugs, officials said.

Sheriff’s Office dispatchers checked records and found Brass was on probation for four court cases, which meant his vehicle and person could be searched without a warrant, according to the release.

Deputies looked in Brass’ vehicle and found a laptop, printer, tools to forge checks, stolen mail, stolen checks, 18 debit cards with Brass’ name and eight debit cards in other names. They also located seven general un-embossed debit cards, which can be altered to access someone else’s current account.

Brass was arrested April 16 on suspicion of identity theft and on two charges of probation violation.

A Sheriff’s Office deputy later contacted several people to whom some of the stolen checks and debit cards belonged.

The deputy determined Brass had committed other crimes in addition to identity theft and requested five other suspected charges, including possessing 36 blank or unfinished checks, be added to the existing arrest allegations.

Brass was booked April 16 in the Sonoma County jail. He is being held without bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.