Subscribe

Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of narcotics trafficking

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 18, 2022, 9:12PM

An 18-year-old Santa Rosa man on felony probation was arrested Tuesday on charges of felony possession of narcotics for sale, including more than a kilo of cocaine, according to police.

A nearly monthlong investigation resulted in the arrest of Julian Cortez-Trevino by Santa Rosa police detectives from the Property Crimes Investigations Team, Sgt. Chris Mahurin said in a news release.

Detectives detained Cortez-Trevino as he left a Sonoma County courthouse following an unrelated hearing about a pending weapons case. They served a search warrant on both his vehicle and home in the 2300 block of Sandi Lane in Santa Rosa, Mahurin said.

They discovered more than 2.5 pounds of cocaine, prepackaged for sales. In addition, detectives found packing materials, digital scales, cash and ammunition, all evidence of narcotic trafficking, according to Mahurin.

Cortez-Trevino was also charged with felony possession of ammunition by a felon and felony violation of probation, according to the release.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

Kathleen Coates

Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat 

As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways.  I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette