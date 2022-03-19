Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of narcotics trafficking

An 18-year-old Santa Rosa man on felony probation was arrested Tuesday on charges of felony possession of narcotics for sale, including more than a kilo of cocaine, according to police.

A nearly monthlong investigation resulted in the arrest of Julian Cortez-Trevino by Santa Rosa police detectives from the Property Crimes Investigations Team, Sgt. Chris Mahurin said in a news release.

Detectives detained Cortez-Trevino as he left a Sonoma County courthouse following an unrelated hearing about a pending weapons case. They served a search warrant on both his vehicle and home in the 2300 block of Sandi Lane in Santa Rosa, Mahurin said.

They discovered more than 2.5 pounds of cocaine, prepackaged for sales. In addition, detectives found packing materials, digital scales, cash and ammunition, all evidence of narcotic trafficking, according to Mahurin.

Cortez-Trevino was also charged with felony possession of ammunition by a felon and felony violation of probation, according to the release.

