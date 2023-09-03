A Santa Rosa man was arrested this weekend after authorities said he directed a high-powered laser at a law enforcement helicopter multiple times, blinding the crew.

Robbie Stewart, 59, was arrested Friday on suspicion of pointing a laser at an aircraft, a felony, and on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:20 p.m. Friday, the pilot and tactical flight officer for Henry 1, the Sheriff’s Office helicopter, were initially flashed by a blue laser as they checked on a possible sideshow at the intersection of Santa Rosa Avenue and Kawana Springs Road in southeast Santa Rosa, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Español abajo. Santa Rosa man arrested for pointing a laser at Henry-1 and possessing drugs. Read the story below. Last night (9/1/23), the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Helicopter, Henry-One, was on air patrol over Santa Rosa, assisting the Santa Rosa Police Department and Sonoma County Patrol Deputies with numerous calls. At about 9:20 PM, while checking on possible sideshow activity in the area of Santa Rosa Avenue and Kawana Springs Road, the Pilot and Tactical Flight Officer were blinded by a high-power blue laser from West Avenue. The laser strike lasted several seconds. As Henry-One attempted to locate the source of the blue laser, the crew was struck by a green laser coming from the area of Pebblecreek Drive While investigating the source of each laser, the blue laser struck the helicopter several more times. Using Henry-One's onboard camera system, the crew was able to pinpoint the source of the blue laser to the 2200 block of West Avenue. Henry-One coordinated with deputies on the ground who responded to the area. While Henry-One was overhead, the subject pointed the blue laser at the helicopter two additional times. Deputies contacted 59-year-old Santa Rosa resident Robert Stewart. Stewart had suspected cocaine when he was arrested for pointing a laser at an aircraft. Stewart was booked for a felony violation of 247.5 PC (pointing a laser at an occupied aircraft) and 11350(a) HS (possession of a controlled substance). While pointing a laser at an aircraft may seem harmless, it can impair the pilot's ability to safely fly the aircraft and cause permanent damage to their eyes. Pointing a laser at an occupied aircraft is a violation of state law as well as federal law. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) can issue fines of $11,000 dollars for a single incident and up to $30,800 for multiple incidents. Hombre de Santa Rosa arrestado por apuntar con un láser a Henry-1 y poseer drogas. Lea la historia a continuación. Anoche (1/9/23), el helicóptero de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Sonoma, Henry-One, estaba patrullando aéreamente sobre Santa Rosa, ayudando al Departamento de Policía de Santa Rosa y a los oficiales de patrulla del Condado de Sonoma con numerosas llamadas. Alrededor de las 9:20 p. m., mientras verificaban una posible actividad en el área de Santa Rosa Ave. y Kawana Springs Rd, el piloto y el oficial de vuelo táctico quedaron cegados por un láser azul de alta potencia desde West Ave. El impacto del láser duró varios segundos. . Mientras Henry-One intentaba localizar la fuente del láser azul, la tripulación fue alcanzada por un láser verde proveniente del área de Pebblecreek Dr. Mientras investigaba la fuente de cada láser, el láser azul golpeó el helicóptero varias veces más. Usando el sistema de cámara a bordo de Henry-One, la tripulación pudo localizar la fuente del láser azul en la cuadra 2200 de West Ave. Henry-One coordinó con los oficiales en tierra que respondieron al área. Mientras Henry-One estaba sobre sus cabezas, el sujeto apuntó el láser azul al helicóptero dos veces más. Los oficiales contactaron a Robert Stewart, residente de Santa Rosa, de 59 años. Stewart sospechaba de cocaína cuando fue arrestado por apuntar con un láser a un avión. Stewart fue fichado por un delito grave de infracción de 247.5 PC (apuntar con un láser a una aeronave ocupada) y 11350(a) HS (posesión de una sustancia controlada). Si bien apuntar un láser a una aeronave puede parecer inofensivo, puede afectar la capacidad del piloto para volar la aeronave de manera segura y causar daños permanentes a sus ojos. Apuntar con un láser a una aeronave ocupada es una violación de la ley estatal y federal. La Administración Federal de Aviación (FAA) puede imponer multas de $11,000 dólares por un solo incidente y hasta $30,800 por incidentes múltiples. Posted by Sonoma Sheriff on Saturday, September 2, 2023

The laser was on for several seconds.

As the pilot and flight officer determined where the laser came from, officials said a green laser was directed at the helicopter from the area of Pebblecreek Drive in southwest Santa Rosa.

The blue laser then hit the aircraft several more times, officials said.

The crew used the helicopter’s cameras to determine that the blue laser was coming from the 2200 block of West Avenue. Henry 1 and deputies on the ground responded to the area.

As the helicopter was hovering over the area, the man pointed the laser at the aircraft two times, officials said. The man, who was identified as Stewart, was also found to have cocaine in his possession, according to the news release.

Additional details about the green laser were not available.

Pointing a laser at an occupied helicopter is also considered a federal crime, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The organization can issue fines of up to $10,000 per violation.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com.