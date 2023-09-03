Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of pointing laser at Sheriff’s Office helicopter
A Santa Rosa man was arrested this weekend after authorities said he directed a high-powered laser at a law enforcement helicopter multiple times, blinding the crew.
Robbie Stewart, 59, was arrested Friday on suspicion of pointing a laser at an aircraft, a felony, and on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 9:20 p.m. Friday, the pilot and tactical flight officer for Henry 1, the Sheriff’s Office helicopter, were initially flashed by a blue laser as they checked on a possible sideshow at the intersection of Santa Rosa Avenue and Kawana Springs Road in southeast Santa Rosa, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The laser was on for several seconds.
As the pilot and flight officer determined where the laser came from, officials said a green laser was directed at the helicopter from the area of Pebblecreek Drive in southwest Santa Rosa.
The blue laser then hit the aircraft several more times, officials said.
The crew used the helicopter’s cameras to determine that the blue laser was coming from the 2200 block of West Avenue. Henry 1 and deputies on the ground responded to the area.
As the helicopter was hovering over the area, the man pointed the laser at the aircraft two times, officials said. The man, who was identified as Stewart, was also found to have cocaine in his possession, according to the news release.
Additional details about the green laser were not available.
Pointing a laser at an occupied helicopter is also considered a federal crime, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The organization can issue fines of up to $10,000 per violation.
Staff Writer Madison Smalstig
