Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of possessing gun as convicted felon

A fictitious registration tag led Santa Rosa police to arrest a man on suspicion of possessing a firearm and resisting arrest Thursday morning, authorities said.

Around 9:30 a.m., a patrolling Santa Rosa Police officer noticed a black BMW sedan drive up to the 76 gas station’s fuel pumps on Sebastopol Road near Dutton Avenue in Roseland.

The officer did a records search of the car’s license plate, which displayed 2023 registration tags, and noticed the registration had been expired since 2017.

The driver, Robert McConlogue, 44, of Santa Rosa, pulled the BMW into a parking space and the patrol vehicle parked behind him.

The police officer said that McConlogue exited the BMW and immediately became confrontational with the officer and reached into his pockets, the release alleges. The officer ordered McConlogue to take his hands out of his pockets multiple times and called for additional units.

According to the release, the officer placed him in a control hold and the man attempted to pull away as another officer arrived on scene. Eventually, both cops handcuffed McConlogue.

They searched his person and found a loaded, concealed 9 mm pistol, which was not registered or serialized, in his waistband. In his vehicle, they found a box of ammunition and narcotics paraphernalia.

McConlogue, a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. He was arrested on suspicion of several felony charges related to the firearm and ammunition, as well as a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.

