Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of shooting homeless man near Coddingtown

Santa Rosa police on Monday night arrested a man on suspicion of shooting a homeless man in the arm that morning near Coddingtown, police said.

Police spent the day searching for the suspect, Kirk Williams, 44, whom investigators tracked to a duplex apartment on Beaver Street near College Avenue in Santa Rosa.

A SWAT team and hostage negotiators were then sent to the apartment. Williams refused to comply with officers and come out of the building. But after about a half-hour, the SWAT team broke through a window and took Williams safely into custody at around 10:30 p.m., said Santa Rosa Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

Williams was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder. He’s being held on $1 million bond.

Mahurin said Williams had no prior relationship with the victim, though the two may been acquainted since they both have spent time living on the street. The two don’t appear to have had an argument or altercation, Mahurin said, and it’s unclear what prompted Williams to shoot the man.

It’s not known whether Williams was intoxicated or experiencing a mental health episode at the time of the shooting, Mahurin said. It’s also unclear how he obtained a firearm, and no guns appear to be registered to his name.

The victim told police he was sitting at the Range Avenue bus stop south of Guerneville Road, near Whole Foods and JCPenney, when a man approached and tried to engage him in conversation, authorities said. Moments later, the man pulled out a gun and shot him in the upper arm, then fled the scene.

The man called 911 and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In October, police arrested Williams on suspicion of fatally shooting a man found in a Santa Rosa parking lot. The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office declined to charge Williams in the case because of a lack of evidence.

