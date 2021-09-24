Santa Rosa man arrested on weapons, drug charges after traffic stop

A Santa Rosa man was arrested this week on suspicion of possessing drugs and firearms while on probation, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tony Dang, 34, was stopped while driving in the 2700 block of Corby Avenue on Wednesday by detectives who recognized him as a probationer subject to search and seizure, the office said in a news release.

Dang was also wanted on a felony warrant for evading arrest in Alameda County.

During a search of Dang’s residence, detectives found suspected cocaine and marijuana packaged for sale, a scale, packaging material, two firearms, ammunition and firearm magazines, the release said.

As a convicted felon, Dang is prohibited from owning guns, the office said.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a narcotic and marijuana for sale, being a felon in possession of a firearm, a probation violation and the Alameda County warrant.

Dang was held at Sonoma County Jail in lieu of $80,000 bail.

