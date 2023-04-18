Santa Rosa man charged in stabbing north of the city

A Santa Rosa man is facing attempted murder charges related to a stabbing reported north of the city last week.

Enrique Galvan, 42, was charged Monday with one count each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Just before 10 a.m. Friday, Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies responded to a fight in the 4600 block of Porter Creek Road, where bystanders advised a man had a knife.

A deputy ordered the suspect, Galvan, to the ground and found a utility knife in his pocket, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Galvan attacked the victim before witnesses stepped in to prevent further attacks. Emergency crews treated the victim, who was not described by officials, at the scene for stab wounds before taking them to a hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office released photos showing a dump truck and trailer at the scene but officials didn’t specify the vehicle’s involvement.

Galvan also was treated at a hospital before being booked into jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Galvan is also a suspect in a previous fight and jail records show he is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

