Santa Rosa man charged with attempted murder for November shooting

A Santa Rosa man earlier this week was charged with attempted murder for a downtown Santa Rosa shooting late last year that left one man critically injured.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filed a complaint Monday leveling three charges, which also included assault with a semiautomatic rifle and robbery, at Alexander Andrade.

Andrade, 21, was one of three men arrested late November for the shooting, during which the victim, described as a Santa Rosa man in his early 20s, was shot twice.

One of the other suspects, Santiago Torres, 19, was also charged Monday in an accessory to the crime. No charges have been filed against the third suspect, Juan Bernal, 19.

The shooting, which took place Nov. 19, followed an altercation in the 600 block of Third Street between two groups of people who were shouting gang challenges, according to police.

A friend of the man shot reported the shooting and took the victim to a local hospital.

