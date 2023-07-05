Santa Rosa man charged with murder in wife’s stabbing

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filed one count of murder Wednesday against a Santa Rosa man accused of stabbing his wife at their apartment a day earlier.

Tunoa Meo, 51, is expected to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa Thursday morning, according to court records.

The records did not show that Meo, who is being held in the Sonoma County jail without bail, had an attorney as of Wednesday afternoon.

The killing, which was described as a domestic violence incident, is being investigated by the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Just before noon on Tuesday, dispatchers got a call from a man who said a woman had been stabbed in the 2400 block of McBride Lane, north of Coddingtown Mall.

The first Santa Rosa police officer to arrive found Meo inside the home. He cooperated with responding officers and was taken into custody without incident.

Police also found the victim inside the apartment. She had been stabbed repeatedly and was unresponsive, officials said.

Emergency medical personnel tried to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Her name has not been released but she’s described as a 51-year-old from Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa police Lt. Chris Mahurin said investigators recovered the weapon, which was described as a large kitchen knife.

Authorities are still trying to determine what led to the stabbing. There does not appear to be any other suspects, Mahurin said.

The case is Santa Rosa’s sixth homicide of the year.

Last month, two 15-year-old boys were separately killed in a pair of shootings that took place about a week apart. The incidents are both believed to be gang-related, according to Santa Rosa police.

Suspects were arrested in each shooting — neither of which appeared to be related.

Prior to last month, Santa Rosa’s other three homicides of 2023 included two stabbings and a shooting. Among them was the March 1 fatal stabbing of a student at Montgomery High School.

Suspects have been arrested in each case, according to police.

Press Democrat reporter Madison Smalstig contributed to this story

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi