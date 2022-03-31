Santa Rosa man convicted in 2006 murder denied parole

A Santa Rosa man serving a sentence of 15 years to life for a 2006 murder has been denied parole, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

A parole hearing for David Allen Sims was held Tuesday at California State Prison, Folsom.

Sims will next be eligible for parole in five years, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

A Sonoma County jury in 2007 found Sims guilty of second-degree murder in the bludgeoning death of 30-year-old Benjamin Olivarez, with an additional enhancement for the personal use of a deadly and dangerous weapon.

Testimony from witnesses and Sims during the trial indicated Sims thought Olivarez had propositioned Sims’ ex-girlfriend, who was living in the same apartment as Olivarez. After speaking with his ex-girlfriend the night of May 21, 2006, Sims later showed up at the Santa Rosa apartment and hit Olivarez in the head with a blunt object as he slept on a downstairs couch, killing him.

“This inmate committed a very violent offense that ended the life another young man. We believe he continues to present a danger to the community and we are thankful the parole board agreed with that opinion.” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.