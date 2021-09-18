Santa Rosa man convicted in child sex abuse case

A Santa Rosa man was convicted this week of sexually abusing two children over several years, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Jesus Paniagua-Rojas, 51, was convicted Wednesday following a three-week trial on allegations that he committed 18 felony sex offenses from 2014 to 2018.

Sonoma County jail records show he was first booked into custody in February 2019.

Paniagua-Rojas had “regular and recurring access” to the victims and began molesting one of them when she was 7 years old, according to the DA’s office. This continued until she was 10.

The second victim was molested multiple times between the ages of 6 and 9 and both victims testified they suffered mental and emotional trauma because of the abuse.

Paniagua-Rojas was convicted of several counts of sexual penetration of a child 10 years old or younger, oral copulation with a child under the age of 10, and other charges involving lewd acts on a child under the age of 14.

He faces life in state prison when he is sentenced, though he may be considered for parole after serving 20 years since he’s above the age of 50, according to the DA’s office. No date has been set for his sentencing.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi