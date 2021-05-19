Santa Rosa man convicted in sexual assault of 72-year-old woman

A Santa Rosa man on Monday was convicted of sexually assaulting a 72-year-old woman, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in statement.

Michael Sean Phillips, 52, of Santa Rosa, pleaded no contest to multiple felony sexual assault charges, as well as a prior conviction for a home burglary.

Under a deal with prosecutors, Phillips will be sentenced to 37 years in state prison at a court hearing on June 14.

The assault took place in March 2019, when Phillips broke into the woman’s apartment in Santa Rosa, prosecutors said. She been smoking a cigarette outside her apartment when she noticed someone watching her from a car and went back inside. Soon after, Phillips knocked on the door, forced his way into the apartment and assaulted her.

After the assault, Phillips hid the woman’s phone before leaving. Police were not notified until the following morning.

Police identified Phillips using DNA samples from a hat left behind in the woman’s bedroom. The results matched an entry in an FBI database for Phillips, stemming from a 2007 break-in of another woman’s apartment in Santa Rosa. Phillips did not assault that woman, but he stole personal items from her bedroom, including her undergarments.

Once Phillips was determined to be the suspect in the 2019 attack, the woman recognized him from photographs.

