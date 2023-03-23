Santa Rosa man convicted of 2021 murder that led to standoff

A Sonoma County jury has convicted a Santa Rosa man charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend at an apartment complex just outside Petaluma two years ago.

Lloban Martinez-Soto was found guilty Tuesday in Sonoma County Superior Court of one count each of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Martinez-Soto could be sentenced to a maximum penalty of life in prison, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

As of Thursday, a sentencing hearing had yet to be scheduled and his attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

Court records show the jury began deliberations March 17 following a 17-day trial that involved testimony from about 70 witnesses, according to a witness list.

In January 2021, Martinez-Soto fatally shot Santa Rosa resident Jesus Mendez, 34, who was found in a carport at a complex on Casa Grande Road near Old Adobe Road.

Motions filed in court show Martinez-Soto was dating Mendez’s ex-girlfriend. The two men disliked each other but also had a history of verbally attacking her, records show.

The girlfriend told investigators Martinez-Soto challenged Mendez to a fight a month before the shooting.

The victim chose not to fight and he was later sent scathing texts from the defendant.

On the day of the shooting, witnesses said Martinez-Soto was parked outside the complex where Mendez worked on a car.

They heard gunfire and investigators concluded Mendez was shot three times.

Witnesses provided a description of the car he used to flee and Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies spotted it heading east.

A pursuit led them to a home on Center Street in El Verano, where they took Martinez-Soto into custody following a six-hour standoff.

Court records show Martinez-Soto has a history of arrests dating back to 2008. Felony charges that led to convictions include vehicle theft and possession of drugs for sale.

