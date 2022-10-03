Santa Rosa man convicted of killing man he believed was trying to steal his wife

A Sonoma County jury has convicted a Santa Rosa man of murder in the 2021 killing of another man he believed was trying to steal his wife.

Stephen Archer II, 35, was convicted Friday, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. His next court appearance is on Oct. 31 and sentencing should be scheduled afterward, the DA’s Office added.

Archer’s defense attorney did not respond to a Press Democrat request for comment.

Archer faces 50 years to life in prison after a jury of six men and six women found him guilty of several offenses including one count of murder, as well as two counts of illegal possession of a gun and ammunition.

"We were all in 100% agreement he was guilty of murder,“ one of the jurors told The Press Democrat Friday afternoon.

The verdict was reached after two hours of deliberation following a 10-day trial, according to the juror, who did not wish to be identified. Court records show that around 30 witnesses testified during trial.

Archer was convicted of killing Manuel Valdez, 31, whose body was discovered June 28, 2021 inside Valdez’s home in the 700 block of Pine Street in Santa Rosa.

According to court documents and testimony, Archer suspected his wife was having an affair with Valdez.

“We saw a lot of evidence that showed, I’d say, (Archer) was hurt, angry and upset,” the juror said, adding that the prosecution portrayed Archer as controlling.

The juror said Archer’s attorney tried to attack the prosecution’s evidence, contending it was circumstantial and did not definitively prove Archer’s involvement. The defense did, however, acknowledge that Archer’s relationship with his wife was bad, the juror added.

A motion to admit cell phone records contained details about a text sent by Archer’s wife to Valdez that included photos of her with injuries to her nose, mouth, lip, chin and neck in February 2021.

“911 can you get me and my stuff,” the wife’s text read.

She was at Valdez’s home on June 28, 2021 when Archer showed up and opened fire with a shotgun. Investigators used surveillance footage from the scene, as well as from a neighbor’s home and a nearby business to verify Archer had been there, court documents show.

Police said Valdez’s body was discovered the next day after smoke was seen coming from his home and an acquaintance reported Valdez hadn’t been seen.

Upon entering the home, investigators found Valdez, as well as a “small fire” on the kitchen stove, police said. Valdez had been shot twice with a shotgun, they added.

The juror said the stove was only referenced in closing arguments during Archer’s trial. It was also implied that authorities believed Archer went back to Valdez’s home to set the place on fire.

Archer was arrested June 30, 2021 at his home on Stony Point Road near Bellevue Avenue.

His wife was initially arrested on suspicion of being an accessory but prosecutors never filed charges against her.

