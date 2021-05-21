Santa Rosa man convicted of sexually assaulting two children sentenced to 20 years in prison

A Santa Rosa man convicted of sexually assaulting two children was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in state prison, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

William Brown, 41, in February pleaded no contest to three felony sex offenses, including raping a child victim under the age of 14. Brown was sentenced this week by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Robert Laforge.

In 2011, a 14-year-old girl reported being raped by an unknown man in the Hinebaugh Creek area of Rohnert Park when she was staying with family at a local hotel. Brown followed her followed back to the hotel, forced her down a secluded path, and forcibly raped her, prosecutors said.

After the attack, the girl underwent a sexual assault examination which revealed Brown’s DNA. The samples were sent to an FBI database, but no matches were found.

But in 2018, the California Department of Justice notified the Rohnert Park police they had matched Brown’s DNA in connection to separate arrest. He was then arrested for the sexual assault.

During an investigation, a second child reported being molested by Brown. He was eventually charged and convicted of sexual assault against both of the children.

In addition to time in prison, Brown must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

