Santa Rosa man crashes, taken to hospital after police chase

A Santa Rosa man is in the hospital with significant injuries after he crashed his car while fleeing police Sunday afternoon.

Julian D. Miller, 30, will face a variety of charges when he is discharged, including possession of narcotics for sale, hit and run with injury and a felony warrant violation, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Miller was driving a black Toyota sedan when officers attempted to pull him over about 2:30 p.m. Sunday near Guerneville Road and Range Avenue in north Santa Rosa.

Police say Miller fled west on Guerneville Road, where he clipped the mirror of another vehicle before running a red light and crashing into a silver sedan at the Fulton Road intersection.

Despite what police called “significant injuries,” Miller got out of his car and fled on foot through Rotten Robbie’s gas station before police caught up with him at Westamerica Bank on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The victim in the silver sedan did not require medical attention, but did complain of pain, police said.

Miller suffered significant injuries, and was taken to a hospital where he remained as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

