Santa Rosa man denied parole in 2001 gang killing

A Santa Rosa man has been denied parole again in the killing of a teenager in a 2001 gang-related shooting, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office announced.

William Ernesto Dominguez, 38, will next be eligible for parole in 2029 following the ruling Sept. 15 by a parole board at High Desert State Prison in Susanville.

He was also denied parole in 2016.

Dominguez was sentenced to 25 years and 8 months in prison for the Feb. 17, 2001 killing of Oscar Diaz of Santa Rosa. Both Dominguez and Diaz were 17 at the time and Dominguez admitted to committing the killing for the benefit of a gang.

Dominguez fatally shot Diaz in the face with a shotgun from four feet away after Diaz taunted him, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.

“This was an incredibly violent attack that ended the life of a minor victim,“ District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in the release. ”We are in agreement with the Board’s decision to reject the idea of letting this inmate back onto our streets at this time.”

Dominguez is serving an additional eight years in prison for assaulting a prisoner in 2005.

"His subsequent assault on another inmate clearly shows he still presents a danger to the community,“ Ravitch added.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.