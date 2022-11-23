Santa Rosa man dies after medical emergency at homeless shelter

A 36-year-old man died Monday morning following a medical emergency at a Santa Rosa homeless shelter, investigators said.

Just before 11 a.m., authorities were called to Sam Jones Hall at 4020 Finley Ave. where the shelter resident died, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Sgt. Chris Mahurin said the death did not appear to be suspicious.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Daniel Avalos and his cause of the death is under investigation.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa operates the facility. Its staff dialed 911 and performed CPR on Avalos before medical personnel arrived, according to Kelli Kuykendall, Santa Rosa’s homeless services manager.

Jennielynn Holmes, CEO of Catholic Charities, said the facility was still open to clients Monday. She couldn’t comment regarding Avalos but added staff and other clients are saddened by his passing.

“It’s always hard to see any loss of life, especially someone you’ve been living with for a period of time,” Holmes said.

