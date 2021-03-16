Subscribe

Santa Rosa man dies in head-on collision on Highway 29

NAPA VALLEY REGISTER
March 16, 2021, 7:37AM
Updated 5 minutes ago

A Santa Rosa man was killed and two other people badly injured when two sedans collided head-on Monday morning on Highway 29 just south of Larkmead Lane, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m., shutting down Highway 29 south of Calistoga in both directions for two hours.

The CHP said the driver of a southbound Subaru crossed over the center line into the path of a northbound Infiniti, killing the Infiniti driver and causing major injury to a passenger.

The identity of the fatality — a 64-year-old male resident of Santa Rosa — was not immediately released.

The Subaru driver, Philip Popick, 30, of Calistoga, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries, the CHP said. Popick was arrested at the Queen for suspected felony DUI — drugs, causing major injury, the CHP said.

The passenger in the northbound Infiniti was Deborah Abata, 62, of Santa Rosa, the CHP said.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette