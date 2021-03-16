Santa Rosa man dies in head-on collision on Highway 29

A Santa Rosa man was killed and two other people badly injured when two sedans collided head-on Monday morning on Highway 29 just south of Larkmead Lane, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m., shutting down Highway 29 south of Calistoga in both directions for two hours.

The CHP said the driver of a southbound Subaru crossed over the center line into the path of a northbound Infiniti, killing the Infiniti driver and causing major injury to a passenger.

The identity of the fatality — a 64-year-old male resident of Santa Rosa — was not immediately released.

The Subaru driver, Philip Popick, 30, of Calistoga, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries, the CHP said. Popick was arrested at the Queen for suspected felony DUI — drugs, causing major injury, the CHP said.

The passenger in the northbound Infiniti was Deborah Abata, 62, of Santa Rosa, the CHP said.