Santa Rosa man dies in Highway 101 crash in Cloverdale

A Santa Rosa man was killed in a single-vehicle car crash Monday evening on Highway 101 in Cloverdale, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The 31-year-old driver, whom authorities have not named publicly until next of kin is notified, was traveling northbound on Highway 101 around 5:30 p.m., CHP said in a news release. Just south of South Cloverdale Boulevard, his gray Toyota Camry veered off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

CHP and the Cloverdale Fire Department responded to a report made within minutes of the collision, said CHP Officer David deRutte, an agency spokesman.

The car had major damage and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP is investigating the crash, and deRutte said Tuesday morning that investigators did not yet know the reason why the Toyota left the roadway. They had not yet made a determination on whether drugs or alcohol were factors.

The agency requested that anyone who witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.