A Santa Rosa man drowned Sunday afternoon while swimming in a reservoir in Stanislaus County, authorities said.

Carlos Lopez, 53, died while swimming in the Woodward Reservoir, about 14 miles northeast of Modesto, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

The reservoir is open to the public and had attracted a lot of visitors over the weekend.

Lopez was with friends when he swam to a buoy about 50 yards from shore, Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Erich Layton told The Press Democrat Wednesday.

Around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, he appeared to be struggling and went underwater.

“It sounds like he just got tired,” Layton said, adding Lopez was not wearing a life jacket.

Authorities were called to the scene and Lopez’s body was recovered about three hours after he went under the water.

He was found within the area where his friends last saw him, Layton said.

No foul play is suspected.

