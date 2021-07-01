Santa Rosa man fatally shot; suspects arrested

Police announced Wednesday that they have arrested two suspects in the fatal shooting of a Santa Rosa man. Killed on Monday, the man’s body wasn’t discovered until more than 24 hours later.

Stephen Archer, a 34-year-old Santa Rosa resident, is accused of killing Manuel Valdez, 31, police said. A second man, Alexie Edge, 31, also of Santa Rosa, is suspected of being present during the shooting and helping Archer avoid arrest.

Police said they don’t yet know why Valdez was killed, but added that he and Archer “had prior, non-violent, conflicts regarding a woman they both had a relationship with” over the past year.

Authorities discovered Valdez’s body just before 3 p.m. Tuesday after officers were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Pine Street.

They were responding to a welfare check and a possible kitchen fire after an acquaintance reported the victim hadn’t been seen recently and smoke was coming from his home.

Investigators found the victim and a “small fire” on the kitchen stove, police said. They believe Valdez was killed between 5 and 6 a.m. Monday. He was shot twice with a shotgun, they added.

Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said the fire didn’t cause significant damage to the home and investigators are still trying to determine when and why the stove was on.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, investigators searched Edge’s home on Tunny Place in Larkfield and collected evidence.

Later, at 9:05 a.m., they searched Archer’s home on Stony Point Road near Bellevue Avenue and ordered the suspects to come out before taking them into custody. Mahurin said police are still looking for the weapon used to kill Valdez.

Archer faces one count of murder and Edge is accused of being an accessory. Both also had previous warrants for their arrests; Archer for theft-related incidents and Edge for incidents involving trespassing.

Both are in custody without bail.

