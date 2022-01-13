Santa Rosa man gets 14-year sentence in domestic violence case

A Santa Rosa man convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend after breaking into her house was sentenced to 14 years in state prison by a Sonoma County judge on Wednesday.

John Amaral, 60, pleaded no contest in November to felony charges of domestic battery and residential burglary.

The charges stemmed from the attack on March 14, 2020, which began when Amaral broke into the woman’s house in Rohnert Park shortly after 12 a.m.

He “chased her out the front door, tackled her onto the ground, and punched her in the face numerous times,” the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

In addition to the sentencing by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Robert LaForge on Wednesday, the court also issued a 10-year criminal protective order against Amaral.

Amaral was previously convicted in a 1997 Nevada robbery case, according to the DA’s office.

“This was a very violent encounter by a defendant with a history of committing serious criminal offenses,” District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in the release. “As such, we are in complete agreement with the court’s sentencing decision.”

