Subscribe

Santa Rosa man gets 14-year sentence in domestic violence case

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 13, 2022, 1:20PM
Updated 24 minutes ago

A Santa Rosa man convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend after breaking into her house was sentenced to 14 years in state prison by a Sonoma County judge on Wednesday.

John Amaral, 60, pleaded no contest in November to felony charges of domestic battery and residential burglary.

The charges stemmed from the attack on March 14, 2020, which began when Amaral broke into the woman’s house in Rohnert Park shortly after 12 a.m.

He “chased her out the front door, tackled her onto the ground, and punched her in the face numerous times,” the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

In addition to the sentencing by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Robert LaForge on Wednesday, the court also issued a 10-year criminal protective order against Amaral.

Amaral was previously convicted in a 1997 Nevada robbery case, according to the DA’s office.

“This was a very violent encounter by a defendant with a history of committing serious criminal offenses,” District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in the release. “As such, we are in complete agreement with the court’s sentencing decision.”

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette