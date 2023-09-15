Santa Rosa man guilty of 2022 double shooting, 2021 armed robbery

A jury convicted a Santa Rosa man Thursday of a 2021 armed robbery plus a 2022 double shooting that left one of the victims seriously injured.

Jurors convicted Marcell Leroy Battiest, 29, after about five days of deliberations, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

He was convicted of 10 felony counts that included two counts of attempted murder related to an Oct. 28, 2022 shooting near Mission Boulevard and Quigg Drive.

He also was convicted of attempted robbery, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a semiautomatic weapon, and of robbing a woman at gunpoint in February 2021 near Laurel and Olive streets.

His attorney could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday. A sentencing date is pending.

Battiest was out on bail in the 2021 armed robbery case when the shooting occurred in a parking lot on Quigg Drive. Authorities said he tried to rob two victims during a marijuana sale arranged by an accomplice, Valerie Saenz of Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa police said one man was shot in his neck and torso and the other was hit in his upper back and near his jawline.

Both victims survived and testified at Battiest and Saenz’s preliminary hearing in February.

Police arrested Battiest and Saenz Nov. 2, 2022 during a traffic stop near West Steele and Coffey lanes.

In May, Saenz was convicted after pleading no contest to charges of attempted robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit a crime, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a semiautomatic weapon.

Her sentencing date is pending.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi