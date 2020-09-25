Santa Rosa man identified as victim of fatal Los Alamos Road crash
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office identified Timothy McMillen, 65, of Santa Rosa as the victim of a fatal wreck when his truck crashed near Los Alamos Road and Highway 12 Tuesday night.
Police think McMillen may have had a medical emergency as he was driving his truck down Los Alamos from a worksite on the hilltop.
Witnesses saw a white Dodge truck apparently out of control coming down the driveway and crashing through a fence, then launching across both lanes of traffic on Highway 12.
McMillen sustained mortal injuries and died later at a local hospital.
No other vehicles were involved in the 6:10 p.m. collision.
You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: