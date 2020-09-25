Santa Rosa man identified as victim of fatal Los Alamos Road crash

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office identified Timothy McMillen, 65, of Santa Rosa as the victim of a fatal wreck when his truck crashed near Los Alamos Road and Highway 12 Tuesday night.

Police think McMillen may have had a medical emergency as he was driving his truck down Los Alamos from a worksite on the hilltop.

Witnesses saw a white Dodge truck apparently out of control coming down the driveway and crashing through a fence, then launching across both lanes of traffic on Highway 12.

McMillen sustained mortal injuries and died later at a local hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the 6:10 p.m. collision.

