A 22-year-old Santa Rosa man was killed in a two-vehicle collision early Saturday after driving the wrong way on Highway 101, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol received a call at 3:34 a.m. from the Golden Gate Communications Center reporting a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes of Highway 101, according to a news release from CHP.

About a minute later, CHP was alerted to a collision on the highway, just north of Interstate 580.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.51173257974854&lat=37.96331724311643&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

CHP discovered the driver of a red Nissan pickup truck, which had been traveling the wrong way, crashed head-on into a southbound black BMW sedan, according to the release.

The Nissan driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

The name of the driver will be released later by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.

The BMW’s driver, identified as Jay King III, 30, of Novato, suffered major injuries and was taken to Marin General Hospital. It wasn’t immediately clear Monday if he was still in the hospital.

The Nissan driver is suspected of driving under the influence, CHP Officer Darrel Horner said Monday.

Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to contact Officer Ferguson at the Marin CHP Office at 415-924-1100.

can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.