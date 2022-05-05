Santa Rosa man killed in Lake County motorcycle crash ID’d

A Santa Rosa man was identified as the motorcyclist who died over the weekend in a Lake County crash.

Neville Nish Nichol, 33, was pronounced dead after he was discovered Sunday afternoon along Highway 29 in Middletown, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 3 p.m., a passerby discovered Nichol in an embankment south of Callayomi Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, the motorcyclist was heading south on a Honda CBR 1000 when he crossed over the center divider and went off Highway 29 along the northbound side.

He was thrown from his motorcycle and “came to rest in a heavily foliaged area,” according to the CHP.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi