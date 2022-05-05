Subscribe

Santa Rosa man killed in Lake County motorcycle crash ID’d

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 4, 2022, 5:42PM

A Santa Rosa man was identified as the motorcyclist who died over the weekend in a Lake County crash.

Neville Nish Nichol, 33, was pronounced dead after he was discovered Sunday afternoon along Highway 29 in Middletown, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 3 p.m., a passerby discovered Nichol in an embankment south of Callayomi Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, the motorcyclist was heading south on a Honda CBR 1000 when he crossed over the center divider and went off Highway 29 along the northbound side.

He was thrown from his motorcycle and “came to rest in a heavily foliaged area,” according to the CHP.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette