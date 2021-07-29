A Santa Rosa man died early Wednesday when a car he was riding in crashed in Novato and the driver fled.

Agustin Rojas-Rodriguez, 18, was seated in the backseat of a Toyota Avalon that was traveling north over the speed limit on Highway 101, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

CHP officers began chasing the car after spotting it just north of San Rafael and its driver pulled over on the freeway off-ramp at Lucas Valley Road.

Two occupants exited the car and led officers on a foot chase as the Toyota’s driver drove off, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The officers returned to their car and continued chasing the Toyota.

They were passing the off-ramp at Bel Marin Keys Boulevard when “they noticed a plume of dirt and dust.” They backtracked and discovered the Toyota struck a traffic signal at the end of the off-ramp and had major damage.

The driver was gone, but officers found the passenger unresponsive in the left rear seat. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the site of the crash.

Investigators said the driver fled south of the crash site toward a nearby shopping center on Nave Drive.

The CHP is investigating the crash and it wasn’t immediately clear if there’ve been any arrests.

