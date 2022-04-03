Santa Rosa man killed in shooting at Northwest Community Park

A 25-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night during a fight at park in northwest Santa Rosa, police said.

Authorities are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting. Nobody has been arrested and police have not released the name of the man who died who was described only as a Santa Rosa resident.

Police were called to Northwest Community Park, next to Comstock Middle School, at about 8:28 p.m., after somebody reported a gunshot victim, according to a Santa Rosa Police Department report.

Officers found the man unresponsive next to a baseball field and gave him medical aid, but he died at the scene, police said.

The man was at the park with friends prior to the shooting, police said.

Two people, described as Hispanic males between the ages of 17 and 21, approached the group and made “gang challenges,” according to the police report.

Investigators believe the man who was killed did not know the two people and he does not have any known ties to gangs.

The man was involved in an argument with the two strangers, police said. He got into in a physical struggle with at least one of them, who then pulled out a handgun and shot him.

The man collapsed and the two people fled on foot, headed toward West Steele Lane.

A police search failed to find the two, according to the report.

One of them was described as between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with black hair and a thin mustache. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, dark pants and black shoes, police said.

The other was between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7, 140 pounds, with black hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and dark pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at srcity.org/crimetips.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

