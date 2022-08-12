Santa Rosa man killed in stabbing, suspect arrested

A 34-year-old Santa Rosa man was stabbed to death Thursday night in a Roseland parking lot and a suspect arrested, according to Santa Rosa police.

The suspect, Victor Ramirez-Plascencia, 26, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of homicide, said Sgt. Christopher Mahurin, a police department spokesperson.

The victim’s identity has not been released due to pending notification of kin, Mahurin said.

Around 10:30 p.m., Santa Rosa Police Department responded to 911 calls about the stabbing near the Sebastopol Road and West Avenue intersection.

Witnesses told police the two men had been arguing prior to the incident. After stabbing the man “several times” in the torso Ramirez-Plascencia fled eastbound on Sebastopol Road, Mahurin said.

An officer confronted Ramirez-Plascencia, who was holding a knife in each hand, near Lola’s Market,

A second officer arrived and they ordered amirez-Plascencia to drop the knives, which he did without incident, Mahurin said.

The man stabbed died at an area hospital.

The number of times he was stabbed is unknown until an autopsy is completed, which is scheduled for next week, Mahurin said.

Why the two men were arguing and their relationship was is still under investigation.

Ramirez-Plascencia had a felony warrant for a parole violation, as well as a prior conviction for assaulting a Napa County officer, Mahurin said.

He was arrested and booked in the Sonoma County jail without bail.

