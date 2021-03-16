Santa Rosa man killed in suspected DUI crash on Hwy 29 ID’d

Authorities identified a Santa Rosa man who was killed in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 29 in Napa County on Monday as 64-year-old Alvin Ray Minniefield, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The head-on crash occurred south of Larkmead Lane shortly after 10 a.m., shutting down Highway 29 south of Calistoga in both directions for two hours.

The CHP said the driver of a southbound Subaru crossed over the center line into the path of Minniefield’s northbound Infiniti, killing him and causing major injury to a passenger.

Minniefield was pronounced dead at the scene, said Napa County sheriff’s spokesman Henry Wofford.

The Subaru driver, Philip Popick, 30, of Calistoga, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries, the CHP said. Popick was arrested at the hospital for suspected felony DUI — drugs, causing major injury.

The passenger in the Infiniti was Deborah Abata, 62, of Santa Rosa, the CHP said.

The Napa Valley Register contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian