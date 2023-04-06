Santa Rosa man one of two found with ‘freshly cut’ catalytic converter, drugs during traffic stop, officials say

Two suspects were arrested early Wednesday during a traffic stop that led to drugs, burglary tools and a “freshly cut” catalytic converter, investigators said.

They were identified as Santa Rosa resident Valentin Cervantes-Landa, 38, and Richmond resident Manuel Solano-Dominguez, 34, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

They’re each suspected of conspiracy to commit crime, possession of burglary tools and stolen property plus drug-related offenses.

A sheriff’s deputy stopped them around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday near Todd and Stony Point roads because their car had expired registration, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, Solano-Dominguez, had no license and Cervantes-Landa was out of custody following a recent weapons -related arrest and subject to searches, officials said. There was also open alcohol in the car.

Cervantes-Landa had several shaved keys used for burglaries, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The deputy also found: 16.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two glass pipes, a floor jack, a headlamp, reciprocating saws, bolt cutters, wire cutters, welding gloves, a grinder with an attached grinding wheel and extra reciprocating saw blades.

All are common tools for removing catalytic converters, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

