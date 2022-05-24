Santa Rosa man pleads no contest in fatal 2019 stabbing

A Santa Rosa man accused of stabbing his suspected marijuana dealer nearly three dozen times has pleaded no contest to a murder charge in connection with the fatal 2019 attack.

Carlos Martinez-Carceres faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison for the second-degree murder charge. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 22 in Sonoma County Superior Court.

The charge stems from the death of Howard Quick Jr., 55, whose body was found in a pool of blood Nov. 21, 2019, at his Santa Rosa home on Jennings Avenue.

An autopsy found that Quick had 35 stab wounds, including 23 on his neck, indicating his attacker “stood over the victim while hacking at the back of his neck,” prosecutors said in a court filing. The most severe wounds were four inches deep and four inches long, the filing says.

Carlos Martinez-Carceres, who was 21 at the time of Quick’s death, entered his plea on April 22, court records show.

Prosecutors said Quick grew and sold marijuana at his home and four or five people typically came by each day to buy from him. Martinez-Carceres, they allege, was one of his customers.

Quick “had some small problems” with Martinez-Carceres, prosecutors said in the filing, but he “agreed to keep him as a customer.”

Martinez-Carceres told investigators he had gone to Quick’s house the day of the killing to buy marijuana and tried to steal some marijuana wax, a processed version of the plant, from the dealer, according to court records. He said Quick confronted him and tried to stab him, but he took the knife from Quick and slashed his neck, the records show.

But prosecutors allege that Martinez-Carceres stabbed Quick in an attack that was “planned and unprovoked,” the filing says. The stabbing, they allege, stemmed from the prior issues between the two and Martinez-Carceres’ attempt to steal wax from Quick.

Martinez-Carceres was also charged with robbery and use of a deadly weapon, but those charges are expected to be dismissed, according to Vishad Dewan, a Sonoma County public defender representing Martinez-Carceres.

“Based upon the evidence, the (Sonoma County District Attorney) and my client reached an agreement,” Dewan said. “He has accepted responsibility for the charge the DA is asking him to plea to, which is second-degree murder. I expect that my client is remorseful and deeply affected by his conduct.”

