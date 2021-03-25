Santa Rosa man recounts battle against rare kidney disease at pandemic’s onset

In the series “A Year Like No Other” that continues through March, we are chronicling the evolution of the pandemic and its fallout through the eyes of people who live and work here. We thank Summit State Bank for supporting our efforts.

As Sonoma County marks the one-year anniversary of its unprecedented stay-home order that marked the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, The Press Democrat set out to tell the stories of how our lives have been changed in a year like no other.

A skull-splitting headache drove Santa Rosa resident Robert Ross to a doctor last April, a trip that very well may have saved his life.

The moment came just weeks into a state and county-mandated stay-home order related to the coronavirus pandemic, which had forced Ross and his wife, Donna, into isolation along with the other residents of the Spring Lake Village retirement and assisted living facility in Santa Rosa.

Ross’ pain, later traced to an infected root canal, revealed a larger problem on April 8, when blood tests showed he was experiencing acute kidney failure days after the doctor’s visit.

”I was probably a few hours from falling flat on my face,“ Ross said of the results. ”I was shocked, but all I could really care about was getting my head pain relieved.”

And so began what Ross and his wife, both 80, refer to as a continuing series of “medical adventures”; an adjustment to a new way of living linked to a rare kidney disease that Ross was diagnosed with about eight weeks after his initial hospitalization.

The intersection of a life-changing medical diagnosis with the deadly pandemic has presented Ross with a daunting array of physical and mental challenges, the type of hardship endured by an untold number of Sonoma County residents who have experienced serious illnesses unrelated to the coronavirus during the past year.

For Ross, those obstacles have left him physically separated from his wife for days at a time during hospital stays, and even longer from family and friends wary of giving him the virus, he said.

But it’s also put into focus the sacrifices the medical staff made during his treatment at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, when experts and hospitals were still unraveling the complexities of the coronavirus and learning to readjust their process for treating patients, Ross said.

Workers shared their fears about the pandemic’s impact on their children, aging parents and other relatives with Ross as he texted updates about his condition to loved ones, Ross said.

“In some ways, being at the edge of life that way, not sure how much longer you’re going to live ... you’re really more open than usual, talking to people about not only how you are feeling but how they’re feeling about the COVID that was swirling around all of us,” Ross said of the his conversations with Santa Rosa Memorial staff during his initial hospitalization. “It was an exceptionally rich experience.”

Ross was soon put on a dialysis schedule that required him to sit at the Satellite Healthcare in Santa Rosa for multiple hours three times a week, sessions that took a heavy toll on his body.

After the treatments, he returned to his home at Spring Lake Village, where staff closely monitored who came in and out of the campus in an effort to block the virus from entering the community.

As he isolated with Donna, their reliance on technology to stay in touch with family about the pandemic and Ross’ health grew, Ross said. Those conversations included video calls with Donna’s sister, who lives in Eureka, as well as the pair’s two children and their grandchildren, who live in Ohio.

The talks were especially important as the couple had moved to Sonoma County in 2018 and were still establishing friendships in the area when the pandemic began, Donna said.

“If you’re married to someone who is in danger of dying, you spend a lot of time thinking about that and trying not to think about it,“ Donna said. ”’I have realized over the last year of our relationship, that I really am going to have to work to make other connections if he’s not around. ... I always thought that I was going to go first.“

A complication a few weeks ago with an at-home version of the dialysis treatment Ross began last fall has meant he’s had to transition back to the hourslong visits at Satellite Healthcare for the time being, Ross said.

“To not have any sense of when I’ll be able, or if I’ll be able to go back (to at-home dialysis) was sort of soul destroying,” Ross said.

The couple were able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus last month, a development that has kept Ross looking forward to future adventures, he said.

“We’re looking forward to lunch at Ca’Bianca,” Ross said. “The kinds of things we haven’t been able to do.”

3 questions with Robert Ross:

What was the moment when you realized the seriousness of the pandemic — that life would be very different moving forward?

Ross: “Arriving at Memorial the first time and seeing the empty emergency room and being ushered to a COVID ward because they were so afraid I might have COVID. I think that hit me more than a few weeks before when we first started hearing about the virus.”

What's your most vivid memory from the last year? Is there a particular moment that stands out?

Ross: “An occupational therapist at Memorial, who is also an accomplished singer and guitarist, during his break times he goes and sings for critically ill patients. He did that for me when I was really flat. That was a wonderful experience for me.”

Has anything good come out of the pandemic — something that you will continue doing after the pandemic is over?

Ross: “We were forced into learning how to do video conversations, Zoom or one of the other techniques. Our children in Ohio will visit us once or twice a year physically but now we’ve developed a pattern of having a once weekly Zoom conversation with our children and grandchildren, which we will continue.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.