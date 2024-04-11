A Santa Rosa man refused to attend his sentencing hearing Wednesday, two days after a judge rejected his request to withdraw a no-contest plea in a 2022 killing.

Juan Antonio Martinez, 35, was supposed to be sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest Feb. 6 to shooting Windsor resident Deydhy Silverio Castro.

Records from the hearing in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa indicate Martinez refused to attend and the matter was rescheduled to May 9.

“Court intends to proceed with sentencing at next court date, regardless of whether defendant chooses to appear or not,” minutes of the proceedings state.

Sentencing was originally scheduled for March 7, before Martinez told court officials he wanted to withdraw his plea.

He’s represented by the Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office and officials said they couldn’t comment on the matter, citing client privilege.

A hearing took place behind closed doors Monday afternoon and Sonoma County Judge Laura Passaglia rejected Martinez’s request.

He’s been jailed since his arrest June 21, 2022 and pleaded no contest in February of one count each of murder and posing as a kidnapper to commit extortion.

Martinez is accused of killing Silverio Castro, who was reported missing June 13, 2022, and days later found buried in the 5000 block of Eastside Road in Forestville.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said the men were last seen together June 10, 2022, when they left Windsor with a large amount of cash to buy a car.

Officials say Martinez shot Silverio Castro near Windsor River Road and Kensington Lane in Windsor. Afterwards, they said, Martinez washed his pickup truck, and discarded his gun and clothes.

On June 18, 2022, the victim’s wife received a phone call from a man who disguised his voice and demanded a ransom.

The abandoned pickup, which had blood inside, was discovered two days later in the 5000 block of Westside Road south of Healdsburg.

Investigators found Silverio Castro’s money at Martinez’s home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

