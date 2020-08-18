Santa Rosa man released early to slow San Quentin coronavirus outbreak dies in Novato motel

A Santa Rosa man who had been released from prison early to help curb the coronavirus outbreak at San Quentin State Prison was found dead last week in a Novato hotel.

Gary Michael Madeux, 56, who was imprisoned after violating probation for a drunk driving incident in Rohnert Park six years ago, was discovered Aug. 9 inside his room at the Inn Marin with no signs of foul play or traumatic injury, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said in a prepared statement. He was sentenced to five years probation, but was arrested in July 2017 in Sonoma County for violating the terms and required to serve three years and eight months in prison, according to court records.

Madeux initially contracted COVID-19 in June, but had recovered and was released July 28 as part of the Project Hope program under the California Department of Corrections Rehabilitation. He was found dead two days before he was slated to be released from virus quarantine at the motel, where he was provided free lodging under the state program.

An autopsy revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus, but the cause of his death is still being investigated by the coroner and Novato Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Madeux was diabetic and told KPIX5 he went multiple days without food due to an apparent miscommunication between corrections officials and Marin County Public Health, but that was eventually remedied. Madeux apparently told his sister, Sharla Whitty, in their final phone call that he had blacked out, KPIX5 reported.

