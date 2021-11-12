Subscribe

Santa Rosa man reported missing Thursday

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 11, 2021, 8:50PM
Santa Rosa police are looking for a local man who was reported missing Thursday.

Jerome Nelson, 80, was last seen leaving his home in the city’s Oakmont neighborhood around 1 p.m., according to police.

He may be driving a burgundy 2020 Ford Escape. Its California license plate number is 8RUD739.

Nelson suffers from dementia and other serious medical issues, police said. He becomes disoriented easily and may not know his name or where he lives.

He’s 6 feet 2 inches tall and weights 180 pounds with “very light gray hair,” police said.

Anyone with information may call police at (707) 528-5222.

