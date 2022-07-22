Santa Rosa man sentenced 15 years to life for fatal 2019 stabbing

A 23-year-old Santa Rosa man, who pleaded no contest in stabbing his suspected cannabis dealer to death, was sentenced 15 years to life for second degree murder, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

The morning of Nov. 21, 2019, the perpetrator, Carlos Martinez-Carceres went to the Santa Rosa home of 55-year-old Howard Quick Jr. to purchase cannabis.

A conflict ensued when Martinez-Carceres tried to steal weed wax, a processed cannabis product, leading him to stab Quick 35 times, taking money and drugs before fleeing, according to court records.

The victim’s life partner of 20 years found Quick in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor that morning, officials said.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured Martinez-Carceres walking away from the home after the murder, eventually leading Santa Rosa Police to Martinez-Carceres who was staying with a relative at the time, according to the news release.

He confessed to killing Quick, claiming self-defense, the release said.

“This was a senseless act by someone who will now pay a steep price for his misdeed,” said District Attorney Jill Ravitch, according to the release.

