Santa Rosa man headed to prison for attack on 73-year-old woman

A Santa Rosa man was sentenced Thursday to eight years and eight months in prison for attacking a 73-year-old woman at her home near Occidental last year.

Tai Kincaid, 44, was sentenced after pleading no contest in March to charges of residential burglary of an elderly victim, assaulting an elderly victim and evading police, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

“This was a frightening and unprovoked attack on a vulnerable victim. The defendant then put other drivers in danger with his reckless attempt to escape apprehension,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement.

The victim was in the midst of a nap when the assault occurred at 4 p.m. Jan. 9, 2021.

Kincaid, who went to school with the victim’s son, forced his way into her home. He threw furniture at the woman and strangled her while she was pinned against a counter.

She was helped by a witness who heard her screams and Kincaid drove away, according to the DA’s office.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies searched the area found found Kincaid west of Sebastopol in the 4800 block of Occidental Road.

They got involved in a high-speed chase that reached 70 mph, officials said in January 2021. Deputies deployed a spike strip near Occidental and Sanford roads.

Kincaid continued driving until one of his tires came off and he drove into a ditch.

He was arrested at the scene.

