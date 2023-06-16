A Santa Rosa man was sentenced Thursday to 40 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him in March of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend near Petaluma.

Lloban Martinez-Soto was convicted March 21 of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun in the January 2021 killing of Jesus Mendez Jr., 34.

He was sentenced Thursday by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Laura Passaglia.

“This was a cold-blooded murder committed for no reason other than retribution for some perceived slight,” Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement. “This lengthy prison sentence will do nothing to bring this victim back to his family. However, we hope that the family can find some peace knowing that the defendant has been held accountable by the jury and the court.”

Martinez-Soto’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday evening.

The shooting happened Jan. 18, 2021, on Casa Grande Road near Old Adobe Road, where the victim was discovered in an apartment complex carport.

An investigation and court records showed Martinez-Soto and Mendez disliked each other.

The girlfriend told investigators Martinez-Soto challenged Mendez to a fight a month before the shooting. The victim chose not to fight and he was later sent scathing texts from the defendant.

In one message, Martinez-Soto said he would “impale” Mendez, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Both men also had a history of verbally attacking the girlfriend. Martinez-Soto threatened her with a gun the day of the shooting, records show.

On the day of the shooting, witnesses said Martinez-Soto was parked outside the complex where Mendez worked on a car.

They heard gunfire and investigators concluded Mendez was shot three times.

Witnesses provided a description of the car he used to flee and Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies spotted it heading east.

A pursuit led them to a home on Center Street in El Verano, where they took Martinez-Soto into custody following a six-hour standoff.

